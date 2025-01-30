Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is going to be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day. Manning was in the league from 2004 until 2019, and he spent his entire career with the Giants. Manning won two Super Bowls in New York, and he is now a finalist for the 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. The final sections will be made during Super Bowl weekend. Manning has a chance to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

Warren Moon, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2006, recently talked about Eli Manning and his case to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer with Kay Adams on the Up and Adams Show. Adams asked Moon if he thought Manning deserved to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

“I think if you become a Hall of Famer, you can be a first-ballot Hall of Famer,” Moon said. “It doesn’t matter when it happens for you. It doesn’t matter if it happens in your first year or it happens in your 10th year. If you have the ability to get selected at any point, it means you have the ability to get selected on your first try. So yes, I guess I have to say yes, but he could also be a 10th-year selection too who knows.”

While Warren Moon said yes regarding Manning being a first-ballot Hall of Famer, it didn't really seem like he meant it. Adams pushed back, and Moon still didn't seem to give a straight answer.

“Kay, I stay away from that,” Moon said. “I’ll put it this way he’s a Hall of Famer, there’s no question about that.”

If Moon thought that the answer was yes, he would've just said yes, right?

“I mean your answer is right there, if you thought he was a first-ballot Hall of Famer I think you would’ve given him the tush push,” Adams responded.

We'll see if Eli Manning ends up getting the nod this year, but regardless, Moon is right about Manning being a Hall of Famer. He has won multiple Super Bowls, and sooner or later, his time will come.