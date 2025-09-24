On Tuesday, the New York Giants made a big move by demoting quarterback Russell Wilson and making rookie Jaxson Dart the team's starting quarterback moving forward. The move came after Sunday night's home loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, in which the Giants weren't able to get much of anything going offensively following their electric showing vs the Dallas Cowboys the previous week.

Particularly, star wide receiver Malik Nabers wasn't able to connect with Wilson throughout the evening on Sunday, drawing frustration from both fans in attendance and Cris Collinsworth in the broadcast booth.

On Wednesday, it was revealed that Nabers had missed practice due to an injury, but Art Stapleton of USA Today broke down why it shouldn't be cause for concern just yet.

“I wouldn't sound an alarm on Malik Nabers' status just yet. Not practicing today, but he was running on the side during media viewing period and currently on the schedule to talk after practice today,” reported Stapleton on X, formerly Twitter.

Nabers missed Wednesday's practice with a back injury, per CBS Sports.

With Jaxson Dart now under center, the Giants will hope to see a revitalization of an offense that has been stagnant in two out of the three games they've played so far this year. Dart lit it up during the preseason slate, but of course, that was mostly against second and third string defenses, unlike anything he'll see this week when the Los Angeles Chargers and their elite defense come to town.

At 0-3, it appears the Giants are throwing everything at the wall to see what sticks, and it remains to be seen whether Dart's impressive preseason will carry over to the real thing.

The Chargers and Giants are slated to kick things off on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.