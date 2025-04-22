The New York Giants have put in a lot of hard work to find their next franchise quarterback. New York holds the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, which puts them in position to select their choice of QB not named Cam Ward. Many NFL draft analysts believe the Giants will end up taking Abdul Carter with their first-round pick. However, one analyst believes it is still possible that New York takes Shedeur Sanders.

ESPN's Peter Schrager believes there is still a chance the Giants select Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“The Giants haven't closed the door on taking Shedeur Sanders,” Schrager said on Tuesday via The Pat McAfee Show. “I know the Giants have a fondness for Shedeur Sanders…. 13 different people from the organization came [to Sanders' pro day]. They have been to multiple Colorado Buffaloes games, they've been to practices.”

Schrager also noted that the Giants took Sanders out to dinner after his visit with team brass.

New York has also spent plenty of time with other quarterback prospects ahead of the draft. Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss could be Sanders' top competition.

“The issue with this is that they've done the same exact work and put the same exact personnel behind Jaxson Dart,” Schrager added.

Schrager then listed several additional connections between the Giants and Dart, revolving around the fact that he attended Ole Miss. The Giants are even rumored to prefer Dart to Sanders.

While Schrager still believes Sanders is a possibility for the Giants, it does not seem likely at the third overall pick. Especially if that means passing on Abdul Carter.

“It could be as early as three or it could be one of these where Shedeur slips past the Saints at nine,” Schraged said.

He added that Pittsburgh could be a reasonable landing spot at the 21st overall pick. However, there's no guarantee the Steelers want Sanders either.

Ultimately, the Giants prefer to let Sanders fall into their lap in the second round.