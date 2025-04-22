The New York Giants have been hard at working searching for their next franchise quarterback. New York already signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, but they are both short-term answers at the position. The buzz continues to build around the Giants and one of this year's most popular quarterback prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Ben Solak believes that the Giants could be the best fit for Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Systematically, the Giants are almost certainly the best fit for Sanders' play style,” Solak wrote on Tuesday. “Head coach Brian Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka's offense has relied on RPOs, but they're not a cornerstone of the system. In general, they've had a gun- and spread-heavy approach that encourages quick targets to the underneath areas of the field — Sanders' strengths.”

Solak also noted that the presence of superstar wide receiver Malik Nabers would make Sanders' job easier with the Giants.

“Malik Nabers gives the Giants a receiver who bears some resemblance to Hunter,” Solak added. “Nabers has a much larger catch radius than his length and size indicate, given his acrobatic skills in the air and great sense for the sideline. He can make multiple defenders miss in space, and he can turn the corner for additional yardage. He also loves to adjust his routes relative to coverage. There aren't many receivers in the league whom Sanders would enjoy working with more than Nabers.”

New York also has a great left tackle in Andrew Thomas. Solak added that the Giants need to keep building their offensive line and running game. However, having Thomas would help keep Sanders' blindside protected.

Will the Giants select Shedeur Sanders in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft?

All of this seems to suggest that New York will pick Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft. But will he be the third overall pick?

Solak does not believe so.

“The Giants worked out Sanders last week, which raised some eyebrows. I strongly believe they won't take him at No. 3,” Solak wrote. “They have the No. 34 pick and an extra third-rounder with which to trade, however. Moving up into the end of Round 1 to secure Sanders would be a wise franchise-building move.”

James Palmer has the same opinion as Solak.

Palmer made it clear on Monday that he believes Sanders will be the second QB selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. But he believes Sanders will be a high second-round pick.

That could put him in range of being New York's second-round pick at 34th overall.

It will be fascinating to see where Sanders lands in the 2025 NFL Draft later this week.