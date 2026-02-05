It sure sounds like legendary New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning has been a great resource for second-year signal-caller Jaxson Dart, who revealed three keys to success he got from his fellow Ole Miss alumnus.

Speaking with RG, Dart revealed the “best piece of advice” he has received from Manning, and it's something the four-time Pro Bowler followed throughout his career, leading to his two Super Bowl wins: staying “cool, calm, [and] collected.”

“I think the best piece of advice that Eli has given me is just being cool, calm, collected in any given moment,” Dart revealed. “We go back and look at the biggest moments in his career, the way that he ran out on the field, the way that he presented himself to the team, how he was with the guys in the huddle. You can go back to the very first snap of the game, and he's the same way.”

Dart then revealed that this approach is similar to playing tennis. “Anything can happen” in the NFL, and Dart is learning how to weather the storm, whether the play is good or bad.

“Every play is very independent of its own, and anything can happen on any given moment in the play, especially in the NFL,” Dart explained. “You just gotta make sure that you're as dialed and consistent as you can be and not really ride the emotions of the game. You have to be able to weather the storms and just stay cool, calm and collected.”

The connection between Jaxson Dart and Eli Manning goes deeper than the Giants

Dart and Manning have a strong relationship. Part of that may be due to them both sharing the same alma mater: Ole Miss. Manning played for the Rebels from 1999 to 2003, and Dart played for them from 2022 to 2024.

Manning was similarly selected in the first round by the Giants. Expectations were sky-high, and he led the Giants to two Super Bowl victories throughout his career. Dart hopes to do the same.