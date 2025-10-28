When the New York Giants took Abdul Carter with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, many immediately viewed Kayvon Thibodeaux as a potential trade target. Those discussions died down when the Giants picked up the edge-rusher's fifth-year option, but have since resurfaced as the trade deadline approaches.

Thibodeaux is once again a “name to watch” from New York ahead of the trade deadline, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz. His success is intriguing to contending teams, who believe the 2-6 Giants could be looking to get rid of a few assets.

“Another name to watch on the trade front is Giants EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux,” Schultz tweeted. “He's under contract for another year, but some around the league have wondered whether he's part of New York's long-term plans and if he could become available for the Giants, sitting at 2-6. Teams are actively exploring the pass-rush trade market, but movement has been slow — in part because there are so many available options.”

Thibodeaux has 21 tackles, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks through the first eight games of the 2025 season. However, the fourth-year edge-rusher has only played over 75 percent of the defensive snaps in two games so far, due to Carter's increasing presence.

New York picking up Thibodeaux's fifth-year option keeps him under contract through the 2026 season. That prevents him from being on an expiring deal, but teams still value his skill set at his current contract.

Kayvon Thibodeaux headlines Giants' potential trade assets

Thibodeaux is one of several players the Giants could potentially move at the 2025 trade deadline. Although New York has made more noise recently as a potential buyer, the team's recent injuries and results have many believing otherwise.

Despite Cam Skattebo's season-ending injury, some still view second-year running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. as a potential trade target. Skattebo dominated the backfield before going down and is expected to return without complications in 2026. The Giants have veteran Devin Singletary to hold down the fort in the meantime if they do move Tracy.

Slot receiver Wan'Dale Robinson has also been brought up in several rumors due to his expiring contract. The Giants certainly would love to retain him, but they just recently extended Darius Slayton, and they will need to break the bank for Malik Nabers shortly. That leaves little room in the books for Robinson, who would be a reliable short-yardage pass-catcher for numerous contending teams.