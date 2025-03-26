If you thought that the New York Giants were finished with their offseason pursuit of a new starting quarterback after they signed not one (Russell Wilson), not two (Jameis Winston), but three (Tommy DeVito) different QB's to their roster over the last month, you were sorely mistaken. Now under normal circumstances, the hodgepodge collective of Wilson, Winston, and DeVito — sounds like a law firm — would've been enough for a team to decide, ‘You know what, for just one season, this will work.'

But the New York Giants aren't operating under normal circumstances. They have an owner who seems to be expecting that his head coach (Brian Daboll) and general manager (Joe Schoen) will successfully be able to operate on two different timelines, zeroing in on their quarterback of the future while also finding the signal-caller who will give the team the best chance to win in 2025, because if the Giants don't win, Daboll and Schoen are likely on their way out.

Given the quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft class, those may be two different guys. And that's why the Giants are still considering drafting Shedeur Sanders, who could at least theoretically be the quarterback of the future in New York. However, according to NFL insider Jordan Raanan, folks within the Giants organization are reportedly split on whether they should use the 3rd pick in the NFL Draft on Sanders.

“We’re looking at Russell Wilson who is on his fourth team in five years, Jameis Winston who hasn’t really been a regular starter for five years. Does that in any way, shape, or form indicate they have their quarterback of the future,” Raanan said during an appearance on ESPN's Get Up. “I’ve heard from both sides, there are people in the building who like Shedeur Sanders, and there are others that aren’t enamored by him. So it’s still a question about whether he’s the pick at three, but they will take a quarterback.”

The declaration that the Giants will take a quarterback is interesting, and it opens the door that even if New York doesn't take Sanders with their 1st Round pick, taking a quarterback later on would be in the cards. There are some draft experts who feel like the gap between Sanders and second-tier, day two quarterbacks such as Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe or Quinn Ewers isn't that big. Assuming the Giants could get an instant difference maker with the 3rd pick — someone like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter — then they'd be wise to pass on Sanders if not everyone in the building is on board.