The New York Giants recently made headlines by signing free agent quarterback Russell Wilson to a deal. However, despite this high profile acquisition, there are still rumblings that the Giants could look to take a quarterback in the first round of the draft, with many pointing to Shedeur Sanders from Colorado as a potential candidate.

That's exactly what NFL insider Matt Miller predicted to happen in his recently released mock draft, and he also predicted that the Giants will use their second round pick to give Sanders (or Wilson) some much-needed help at the wide receiver position, projecting them to select Emeka Egbuka out of Ohio State.

“The Giants hit big with Malik Nabers last season but need more playmakers to throw to,” Miller noted. “Egbuka is a master on slant and underneath routes, showing toughness as defenders are unable to knock him off his routes. He's a technician with enough speed to run away from defenders with the ball in his hands and might be the best run-blocking receiver in the class.”

Miller then broke down how Egbuka might fit with whoever the Giants decide to go with at quarterback.

“Egbuka's precision and comfort in traffic would be major assets for Wilson, (Jameis) Winston, Sanders or whoever plays QB in New York next season,” he reported.

A big question for the Giants

New York has had a giant question mark at quarterback for each of the last two seasons. Initially, it appeared as though Daniel Jones was going to be the answer after he helped guide the team to a surprising playoff run in 2022. However, Jones saw a major regression in his play in the ensuing two years, causing the Giants to release him in 2024.

Now, the Giants have Wilson, Winston, and potentially a rookie quarterback on the roster if they do choose to go that direction in the draft. None of these options would figure to give the Giants an immediate great solution at the position, but they likely would provide at least a bit more stability than what New York fans were forced to endure throughout this past season.