The NFL free agency market has cooled down considerably after a busy first week-plus. On Tuesday, one of the big dominoes dropped with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson signing a one-year deal with the New York Giants. As such, the Giants now have Wilson and Jameis Winston in the revamped QB room.

Moreover, the Giants have the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and have been linked to players such as Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, although it appears Ward could be going first overall to the Tennessee Titans.

While the Giants have added two signal-callers in free agency, ESPN's Jordan Ranaan says they could still land a young QB in the 2025 NFL Draft.

“The Wilson and Winston signings don't prevent the Giants from finding their future franchise quarterback in the draft. They are merely short-term stopgaps at this point. It makes no difference that this is the same Wilson who was once a top-tier QB and Super Bowl winner. He's not that level of a quarterback anymore with his reduced athleticism and mobility. Winston, meanwhile, hasn't been a full-time starter in five years. The Giants are still expected to address the quarterback position in the draft, either at pick No. 3, by moving up in the back end of the first round or on Day 2. Let's not forget, owner John Mara made it abundantly clear the top priority this offseason was to find a quarterback of the future. Wilson and Winston aren't that.”

While Sanders and Ward are the top options and expected to go early in the first round, Ranaan also mentions an end of Day 1 or even a Day 2 pick. Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart and Alabama's Jalen Milroe are some options in that range, as well as Texas QB Quinn Ewers.

The Giants' QB issues have been at the forefront of the franchise ever since they drafted Daniel Jones. Now, they have brought in Wilson and Winston, and Tommy DeVito is still on the roster.

After a headache year in and year out since Eli Manning left the franchise, the Giants are leaving no stone unturned when it comes to finding a capable signal-caller.