With the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft taking place on Thursday, the New York Giants are one of the most interesting teams, as they hold the No. 3 pick. The current consensus is that they will have to decide between Penn State's Abdul Carter and Colorado's Shedeur Sanders with that pick, and Carter is the current favorite. Carter is viewed as arguably the best player in this year's draft, but there is one concern in his game, although that is not expected to deter the Giants from picking him.

“We've mentioned the lean-body-mass question with Carter,” Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said. “He weighed 250 at the combine, which is good enough size to play on the edge. But teams expect, based on where he was at Penn State, that he'll play in the 240s. That said, having what some believe is 4.3 speed can mitigate a lot of problems. My guess remains that he'll wind up with the Giants.”

The Giants have Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux as their top two edge rushers on the roster currently, and adding Carter to that group would give them a third edge rusher who is on the skinnier side. This presents a concern when it comes to the run defense, but the consensus is that Carter is just too good of a player not to take at No. 3, assuming that the Giants do not want to view Sanders as a franchise quarterback worthy of that pick.

There has been some buzz that Sanders could still be in play for the Giants at the No. 3 pick. However, some believe that if they do not go with Sanders at No. 3, they could try to trade back into the first round for either him or Jaxson Dart.

Only time will tell what the Giants will do in the first round of the NFL Draft.