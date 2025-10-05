The New York Giants have unfortunately lost one of their stars to injury this season. Star wide receiver Malik Nabers went down last Sunday during their win over the Los Angeles Chargers and had to be carted off. The results of the tests after revealed that Nabers tore his ACL, ending his 2025 campaign.

Now, Nabers is going on his journey to recovery. The first step, of course, is for the wide receiver to undergo surgery. According to Mike Garofolo, Nabers is taking the necessary steps before the operation. The Giants wide receiver needs to do some rehab first before the surgery.

“As for Malik Nabers, the #Giants’ WR has begun the “prehab” process of regaining mobility and strength around his knee before scheduling his ACL surgery,” Garofolo reported. “That will happen in the coming weeks.”

Nabers was the Giants' first-round draft pick in 2024. Taken sixth overall, the former LSU wide receiver has been one of the best young wide receivers in the league. In his rookie season, Nabers had 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns. He finished fifth in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting and was a Pro Bowler that season.

This season, Nabers was off to a fantastic start for the Giants. He broke out in Week 2 with a 13-catch, 167-yard game, catching two touchdowns as well. Before exiting the Chargers game in the second quarter, the Giants wide receiver was targeted three times. He caught two of those targets for a total of 20 yards.

Without Nabers, the Giants will turn to a few unheralded wide receivers as their main pass-catchers. Wan'Dale Robinson will likely take over as the WR1. Joining him are veteran wide-out Darius Slayton and 2023 third-round pick Jalin Hyatt. The Giants will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 of the season.