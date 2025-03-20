The New York Giants are currently in the middle of a highly important offseason for the future direction of the franchise. The team has suffered through a disastrous last couple of seasons following their playoff appearance in 2022 and has no clear answers at quarterback in the aftermath of the Daniel Jones experiment.

Recently, NFL insider Diana Russini of The Athletic took to The Dan Patrick Show to share some intel on what the Giants' backup plan could be if they aren't able to find a suitable option at quarterback in the upcoming NFL Draft.

“Hoping that Russell Wilson or Joe Flacco decide to come to New York. I think that’s going to wind up being one of their backup plans, one or the other,” said Russini.

Russini then clarified what the Giants' main strategy is ahead of the draft.

“I think the focus has always been to get a quarterback (in the draft),” said Russini. “I think they’ve aggressively called up to Tennessee to try to move up. I don't get the sense right now out of Tennessee that they’ve made a final decision yet.”

An interesting set of options for the Giants

Bringing in Aaron Rodgers would certainly be quite the experiment and would entail the future Hall of Famer moving across the building from his previous stint with the New York Jets. Rodgers didn't appear to have much left in the tank during this past year's disaster with New York, but he could potentially be rejuvenated by the opportunity to play alongside young talent like Malik Nabers.

Meanwhile, Joe Flacco has proven himself to be a capable veteran over the years, but the last couple of seasons has served in a backup role rather than as a starter, and it is unclear whether he has the stamina necessary to start a full NFL season at this point in his career.

However, as Russini pointed out, the more likely scenario remains that the Giants look for their next quarterback in the first round of the draft, whether that's with their own pick or via trade.