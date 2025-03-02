The New York Giants have a lot of decisions to make this offseason as they have the third pick in the NFL Draft and also cap space to sign some solid free agents. The defense was one of the bright spots of the team last season, and they'll be looking to make upgrades in the secondary. Though the Giants like Deonte Banks, they still want to find some players to put alongside him, according to NFL insider Connor Hughes.

“The Giants aren’t ready to give up on Deonte Banks, but look for them to shop in the top tier of free-agent corners. There seems to be an understanding that Banks is not a No. 1,” Hughes wrote. “D.J. Reed (Jets), Paulson Adebo (Saints) and Byron Murphy (Vikings) all make sense. Reed, specifically, could serve as a nice mentor for Banks.”

Reed was a big part of Sauce Gardner's maturation on the New York Jets, and he could definitely do the same with Banks, who has the tools to be a solid cornerback in the league.

It's obvious that the Giants will try to be aggressive in free agency, and not just on the defensive side of the ball. Quarterback is a big need for the team, and even though they could land one of either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in the draft, they've been looking at free agent options as well.

Matthew Stafford was high on their list but he elected to return back to the Los Angeles Rams. There are rumors that they may be interested in Aaron Rodgers now, and other options such as Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson could be on their list as well.

If the Giants can make some noise in free agency and hit on their draft picks, they have a chance to surprise a lot of people next season.