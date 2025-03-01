The New York Giants currently sit at No. 3 in the 2025 NFL Draft and desperately need a quarterback. The problem is that there are two top QB prospects in this year's class, which may leave the G Men without a chair when the music stops. That's why it's no surprise that rumors have arisen that the Giants may be interested in trading with the Tennessee Titans for the No. 1 overall pick.

“Tennessee owns the No. 1 pick in April’s draft, and there has been interest from teams wanting to move into the top overall slot,” The Athletic's Dianna Russini reports. “League sources tell me the Giants have been a team to watch on multiple fronts as they try to find an answer under center (and have now struck out on Stafford). One avenue for New York could be to trade up to ensure they secure a QB who can lessen the heat on coach Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen. But will they have to outbid others to do it?”

This rumor of a Giants-Titans trade begs two main questions ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The first is what will the Giants be willing to give up to move up two spots for a QB? In the past, a move up to the top of the draft costs at least the next season's first-rounder and often a good deal more. While Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are both solid prospects, they aren't considered “sure things” like recent top picks Caleb Williams, Trevor Lawrence, and Joe Burrow.

Ward and Sanders are closer to Bryce Young and CJ Stroud-level prospects, which is instructive of the top pick's trade value. In 2023, the Carolina Panthers traded the Chicago Bears No. 9, a second-round pick (No. 61), a 2024 first, and a 2025 second, plus wide receiver D.J. Moore, to move up eight spots.

This year, the Giants would only have to trade up two spots instead of eight, but it's hard to imagine the Titans giving their pick up for less than No. 3 and a 2026 first.

If Big Blue does trade up for the No. 1 QB in the draft— which they did in 2004, going from No. 4 to No. 1 for Eli Manning and then winning two Super Bowls as a result—the next question is, who do they pick?

Reports are that they love Sanders, but at No. 1, would they be tempted to go with the physically more dynamic Ward?

We'll find out in April.