The New York Giants are looking to make some big moves this offseason and one of them is trying to acquire a quarterback either through free agency or the NFL Draft. They struck out on Matthew Stafford as he's set to return to the Los Angeles Rams, and now they have other options to look at. One of those options is Aaron Rodgers, who could have some interest in joining the team, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, and he explains why.

“Andrew Thomas should be full-go at the start of training camp, and the Giants will likely add a guard and maybe a swing tackle to supplement what was a really banged up line last year,” Breer wrote. “They also have Malik Nabers, the third pick (which could be Travis Hunter), and could bring in Davante Adams, which would be part of the Rodgers allure. And then on defense, there’s the foundation of something pretty good with Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux along the front.

“Then, there’s the spite factor. No athlete at Rodgers’s level would go through two years like Rodgers did with the Jets and not have a chip on their shoulder. And in Rodgers’s case, that chip may be the size of Montana. Which is to say there’d be no better place for him to stage his final late-career revival than a few exits down from the Jets’ facility, where such a renaissance would be most visible to all the people he used to work with.”

Rodgers does seem like the type of person who can get petty, and what better way to do that than playing for the team right across the street from where you once were.

Does Aaron Rodgers have interest in the Giants?

There will be a few teams looking for veteran quarterbacks to join their team, and it looks like the Giants could be interested. It was obvious last season that they needed an upgrade at the position, and somebody like Rodgers could turn the team around, but it's hard not to notice how many years he has playing at a high level.

If the Giants want longevity at the position, picking at quarterback with the third pick could be an option, and either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders should still be on the board. It's hard to see a scenario where they draft a quarterback and still draft a quarterback, but anything is possible.

In the end, the Giants seem to have several options, and it will be an interesting offseason for them.