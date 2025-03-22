When the New York Giants made the decision to sign former 1st overall pick Jameis Winston on Friday, it could've been looked at as a move that potentially put an end to the quarterback hunt that the Giants set out on to begin free agency. But it turns out the Giants may view Winston the way that the rest of NFL has for the last five years… as a back-up. Even with Winston — and New York City cult hero Tommy DeVito — in the fold, the G-Men are still weighing their options at QB, and that includes 10-time Pro Bowler Russell Wilson.

On a Saturday morning appearance on SportsCenter, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler broke down the current quarterback landscape, and he noted that even with Jameis Winston coming to the Big Apple, Russell Wilson still may end up a member of the New York Giants once the dust settles.

“He's still in the mix with the Giants,” Fowler said of Wilson. “He's looked at the Giants as a viable option for a while now, and despite that Winston signing, my sense is the Giants have looked at signing two free agent quarterbacks. And then they could still draft one. They're really just starting from scratch with their quarterback room.”

So let's map this out: Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, Tommy DeVito, and Rookie Quarterback X sharing a room, competing for reps, and sharing the spotlight in the NFL's biggest media market? That's a lot of unique personalities under one roof, and likely not a single arm that inspires enough confidence that anyone would mistake the Giants for a Playoff team in 2025, which could end up costing Brian Daboll and Joe Schoen their jobs.

Fowler also mentioned that both the Steelers, who could be closing in on a deal with Aaron Rodgers, and the Browns, who still have Deshaun Watson under contract and own the 2nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, are also contenders to sign the 36-year-old Wilson, though as time goes by, it does feel more and more likely that Wilson will ultimately land in New York's crowded quarterback room.