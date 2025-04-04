The NFL Draft is right around the corner, which means we could see some big trades soon. Trading attention around the Atlanta Falcons is pointed at Kirk Cousins, but more moves could be made. ESPN's Bill Barnwell cooked up some fake NFL Draft trades, including one that sends Kyle Pitts to the New York Jets. Who won this fake deal, and is it one they should pull off?

The trade sends the seventh overall pick and a 2026 third-rounder to the Atlanta Falcons for Pitts and the 15th overall pick. The Jets would slot Pitts in as their starting tight end after losing Tyler Conklin in free agency. They would also have a chance to improve their team in the middle of the first round, only taking an eight-pick penalty.

For the Falcons, they would be losing one of Michael Penix's targets but trading up to a place where they could improve their defense. Is that worth it to give up on the former fourth-overall pick? Let's find out in these fake trade grades.

This is a middling move for the Jets

There is no doubt that the Jets are in desperate need of talent. Behind Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Sauce Gardner, they do not have elite talent to build around. Pitts had that promise when he came into the league in 2021, but he has not lived up to that in his NFL career. The thought process is right for the Jets, get solid offensive players around Justin Fields and eventually a rookie, but Pitts is not the right guy.

Giving up a third-round pick in 2026 is essentially like the Eagles or Chiefs giving up a second-rounder. The Jets will be near the top of the draft next year and be picking near the top of that third round. But if Pitts blossoms into what he was promised, that is a low price to pay.

Moving down eight spots in what is being considered a weak NFL Draft is a tough sell for a team in desperate need of talent. They could use that third-round pick in a different trade and stay at number seven if that is the path they wanted to go. They could also draft Penn State tight end Tyler Warren at number seven. Pitts may not be that valuable to the Jets, who should be looking to save money to sign Wilson and Gardner. This would add another expiring rookie deal to their cap sheet.

Jets grade: C+

A head-scratcher for the Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons are looking to trade Kirk Cousins and could potentially cut him after June 1 to make Michael Penix Jr their starter. Trading away a pass-catcher with upside when trying to develop a second-year quarterback is nonsensical. Yes, Pitts has not been the talent they were hoping for when they picked him fourth. But he is still a solid option holding down an important spot on the depth chart.

The Falcons have plenty of needs, especially on the defensive side of the ball. They can move up in the draft to take Mason Graham or Jalon Walker if they want to, but should not create other needs to do so. This would create a need that not even a breakout Drake London season could solve.

The third-round pick is a nice pickup, especially considering they may have to attach a pick to get rid of Cousins. But none of this is worth it. If they want to let Pitts walk in free agency after the season, they can do that. But not giving him a chance to succeed with Penix is selling the asset at its lowest.

Falcons grade: D+

Final Kyle Pitts trade thoughts

This is not a wise move for either side. If Pitts does blossom into a star, the Falcons will live to regret this deal. The Jets need to take the best player they can get their hands on at the 2025 NFL Draft. Passing up the opportunity to take Graham or Walker is not the way Darren Mougey should start his GM tenure.

If the Jets are looking for a tight end, Tyler Warren should be available at number seven. After passing on Brock Bowers last year, they can't pass up on that type of talent again. Pitts has proven he is not at that level of talent, so trading down for him is not the right move.