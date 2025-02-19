The New York Jets have hired a new head coach, Aaron Glenn, and general manager Darren Mougey. They decided to move on from quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason, leaving a massive hole in their roster. But the rest of the roster is not very good either, which means they need a great draft to compete for the playoffs. Using Pro Football Network's mock draft simulator, who will the Jets draft in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The Jets will start their draft with the seventh overall pick in the first round. From there, they have one pick in the second and third rounds. Even after trading for Rodgers and Davante Adams, they have kept their pick cupboard relatively stocked. Pro Football Network identifies the Jets' needs as quarterback, defensive tackle, offensive tackle, edge rusher, and cornerback. Trades are allowed in the PFN simulation, so expect some movement on the board.

The Jets need a great draft, especially in the first three rounds, to compete in the AFC. So without any further ado, let's spin the wheel and check out the Jets' mock NFL draft.

The Jets make a big trade to land Mason Graham

During their back-to-back 7-10 seasons in 2022 and 2023, the Jets had a great defensive line. But that strength took a step back last year. Mason Graham was a dominant defensive lineman for Michigan for the past three years. In this NFL mock draft, the Jets make a big trade from seventh to fourth with the New England Patriots to land Graham.

In the simulation, the Jets sent the seventh overall pick and the 42nd overall selection to the Patriots for number four. They picked Graham, which fills one of their biggest needs. He combined for nine sacks in his three years and racked up 18 tackles for loss. That kind of run stuffer who can also get the quarterback will help free up Quinnen Williams.

While Graham is an elite talent who the Jets need, trading a second-rounder for him would not be a smart move. The Patriots took guard Wyatt Milum with the pick they secured in this deal. Graham could fall to New York at seven and if he does not, they have other needs to fill. Graham is a great pick but this trade is not the right move for Darren Mougey to make.

Another trade highlights the third round

The second round came and went without the Jets traded back into it. That brings us to the third round, where New York makes another trade to fill a position of need. From the 92nd pick, the simulator trades up to 89 and pays the Texans a 2026 fifth-round pick to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart.

Dart has been going in the first round in some mock drafts, specifically to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Field Yates' recent mock. So if the quarterback is available in the third round, the Jets should take that chance on a prospect. They have tried this move before, picking Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty outside of the first round and they were both disasters.

The issue with the Jets and their quarterback drafting has not been the quarterbacks themselves, necessarily, but the team around them. Just look at Sam Darnold with this year's Minnesota Vikings. On the Jets, he could not get them anywhere near the playoffs. While Dart may be a good quarterback and a good pick in the third round, making the Graham trade is the kind of move Mougey must avoid.

A young quarterback like Dart needs a strong support system around him to succeed. A first-year coach, patch-work offensive line, and suspect receiver core are not the right pieces to surround him with. Passing on Dart here and taking an offensive piece would set them up to take a QB next year.