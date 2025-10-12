The New York Jets fall to 0-6 after suffering a 13-11 Week 6 loss to the Denver Broncos. Justin Fields mightily struggled in the game after being sacked nine times throughout the contest. After what turned out to be a nightmare day, the former first-round pick shared his reaction to his performance.

While talking with media members in the postgame press conference, the 26-year-old quarterback broke down what was going on against the Broncos. Fields took the blame and credited Denver for its strong defense. But the four words that rang the loudest about the Jets' passing game are that “it wasn't good enough.”

“It starts with me,” said Justin Fields. “I gotta get the ball out. [The Broncos] have a good d-line. They got to the backfield fast. And then, once you get in that rhythm, you gotta go one-two and get the hell up outta there. That's kind of what we talked about on the sidelines. When we get a team that's getting that pressure, that's getting to the backfield like that, one, two, maybe three sometimes, and go. It wasn't good enough, though.”

"It wasn't good enough." – Justin Fields on the passing game pic.twitter.com/2kWwbofiFM — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 12, 2025

Through five games played so far, Justin Fields has recorded 799 passing yards, 235 rushing yards, and seven total touchdowns (four passing) while owning a 65.0% completion percentage with zero interceptions. He's also been sacked 19 times this season, with nine of them coming against the Broncos on Sunday.

It's been an ugly start for New York, as nothing is going right. The Jets will have the chance to earn their first win of the 2025-26 campaign in Week 7 when they take on the Carolina Panthers.