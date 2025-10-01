Recently, the New York Jets got some tough news when it was announced that running back Braelon Allen would be placed on the injured reserve list after sustaining a knee injury. The injury occurred during New York's Monday Night football road loss at the hands of the AFC East divisional rival Miami Dolphins, which dropped the team to a lowly 0-4 on the young season.

Recently, head coach Aaron Glenn spoke on the injury to Allen, but didn't give a whole lot in the way of a specific update.

“Braelon Allen has a ‘pretty serious knee injury,' per Glenn, though he won't reveal their IR plans just yet. He says Allen is seeking a second opinion,” reported Jets insider Rich Cimini of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Allen was selected by the Jets in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and so far this year, he has split some of the running back duties with starter Breece Hall.

Meanwhile, the Jets as a whole have struggled mightily to open up this campaign, currently one of the only winless teams remaining in the league after Monday night's debacle in Miami, which gave the Dolphins their own first win of the young campaign.

New York has seen inconsistent at best play from quarterback Justin Fields, and the Jets' defense, which was viewed by many as a strength heading into this season, has not come close to holding up its end of the bargain thus far.

This all comes as head coach Aaron Glenn attempts to navigate the turbulence and give New York some reason for hope while also building for the future.

In any case, the New York Jets will look to pick up their first win of the season next week when they host the Dallas Cowboys. That game is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET from the Meadowlands.