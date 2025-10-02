The New York Jets are still searching for their first win this season, but first, they had to make a few roster moves ahead of their Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Braelon Allen was placed on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury against the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football. That led the Jets to sign another running back, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“To replace Allen, who is now officially on IR, the Jets signed RB/KR Khalil Herbert. Cut from the Seahawks practice squad yesterday. A 6th round pick by the Bears in 2021,” Cimini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Herbert spent most of his career with the Chicago Bears before joining the Cincinnati Bengals last season. There's a good chance that Herbert could stay on the Jets' roster for the remainder of the season, as Allen is looking to see if surgery is needed on his knee.

Right now, it's too early to say if it's season-ending surgery, but it seems as if he'll be sidelined longer than four weeks, according to Cimini.

It's a tough blow to the Jets' offense, as they're still trying to figure things out on that side of the ball. They haven't had much of a problem scoring points, but at times, they get stagnant, which showed in their loss to the Dolphins. Not only has the offense been a problem, but the defense has not been the best to start the season after having expectations coming into the year.

Despite the poor play, head coach Aaron Glenn is ready for the switch to flip.

“My confidence is not going to waver, not one bit. We’re going to keep working and keep pushing to get this turned around.”

The Jets have another chance coming up to get their first win when they face the Dolphins.