The New York Jets are still looking for their first win of the season after losing in Week 4 to the Miami Dolphins, and that goal may get a little harder now with the recent injury news. Braelon Allen had to leave the game early because of a knee issue, and it didn't seem like it was something that he could immediately bounce back from.

The team has now put him on injured reserve, and there's a chance he could miss more than just the next four weeks, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

“RB Braelon Allen (knee) will be placed on IR today, per source. Surgery is possible. Still being evaluated. Too early to say if it's season-ending, though this appears to be more than just a 4-week return. Jets will make a corresponding roster move,” Cimini wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

If Allen is to get surgery and miss the rest of the season, that would hurt the depth at running back for the team. Breece Hall will have more responsibility, and Isaiah Davis will probably get more snaps as well. With the Jets still trying to find a rhythm on offense after the first four weeks, a shakeup like this could affect some things.

The offense has not been very consistent, and Justin Fields is still trying to get a feel for his skill players. Defensively, things have not been going well for the Jets, and they've been giving up a lot of points early in the season.

Head coach Aaron Glenn might have to switch some things up if he wants to get his first win of the season, but it sounds like he has confidence in them turning the tide with what they have now. The hope is that they can do it before it's too late, and people begin pointing fingers.