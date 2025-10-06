Are Breece Hall and the New York Jets heading toward separation? Fans seem to believe the running back's postgame words triggered those thoughts. All following the Jets' 37-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys Sunday.

Hall lamented the 15-point defeat that kept the Jets winless, including one sequence when he fumbled. He also shared this honest take via SNY Jets.

“I'm in my fourth year and I don't have a lot of time left to prove what I want to do and who I can be in this league,” Hall said.

Lots of fans took it to mean “trade me” coming from the mouth of Hall. Hall even sparked a reaction from one past Jets leader.

Ex-Jets star weighs in on Breece Hall after Cowboys loss

One revered former Jets defender sounded off on Hall's Sunday — particularly his fumble.

Bart Scott, though, defended Hall and explained how his fumble occurred.

“I can't fault Breece. I've rarely seen somebody hit the ball on the sweet spot like that,” Scott said. “He had the ball tight, heavy, super high and he had all the points of pressure. And a guy comes over on the blindside and hits right on the meat of the ball. And there's nothing you can do.”

Yet Hall likened the Hall fumble to a Mike Tyson hook punch, powerful enough to jar the ball loose.

Marist Liufau came in and forced the ball out for the Cowboys. Hall's Jets only led once — 3-0 in the first quarter.

Hall delivered 14 carries for 113 rushing yards, but Dallas prevented him from crossing the goal line. His head coach Aaron Glenn now made new unfortunate Jets history: He's the first rookie Jets coach to start his season at 0-5. Many now wonder if Glenn will snap like he did after the Miami Dolphins loss.

Yet now Jets fans wonder if the team will ship away Hall before the NFL Trade Deadline.