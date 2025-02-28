The New York Jets created buzz with the general manager’s draft comments. But would anyone want to play for a team with the perceived worst owner? Well, surprisingly, Cam Ward wants to join the Jets, according to a post on X by Jets Videos.

“Especially with the receiver core they have, the defense they have,” Ward said. “Being able to talk with their head coach for the first time, it was exciting. So you know I think the Jets are not too far off, maybe a couple of pieces. I’m just hoping I could be one of them.”

It’s interesting that Ward would shout out the Jets because they currently sit in the No. 7 spot in the draft. It would take a significant trade to move into a spot to assure a chance to draft Ward. He figures to go with one of the first couple of picks.

Do Jets have eyes on Miami QB Cam Ward?

Currently New York is believed to be looking at Michigan defensive lineman Mason Graham at No. 7, according to Joel Klatt of Fox Sports.

“The Jets would also seemingly like to get a quarterback, but I don't think they have the capital to get up there,” Klatt wrote. “So, Aaron Glenn will get the opportunity to draft the second-most disruptive defensive player in this draft. Graham's tape is unreal. He's a block (destroyer) who's quick, stops the run and can really do it all. Adding Graham would really help that Jets defense.”

However, the Jets could also go with offense and take Penn State’s Tyler Warren, according to nfl.com.

“The Jets ranked second to last in rushing offense last season,” Jeremiah wrote. “And they desperately need another target in the passing game. Warren helps them improve in both of those areas.”

To get to Ward, New York would likely have to deal their first- and second-round picks this year. Also, they would have to toss in those same picks in 2026 — along with a later pick each year.

That’s a ton of draft capital, and it doesn’t make sense unless the Jets are absolutely convinced Ward will be a perennial Pro Bowl selection. It seems from evaluation that Ward could be a franchise quarterback, but not necessarily elite.

Sure seems like a big gamble.