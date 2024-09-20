The New York Jets came out of Week 3 with a win against the New England Patriots, but they didn't leave injury-free. Right tackle Morgan Moses left the game in the third quarter with a knee injury, as he appeared to have his leg rolled up on after Aaron Rodgers was sacked.

After the game, head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that the “early feel is decent” surrounding Moses' injury, and the feeling is that it's not season-ending. The next day, it was reported that Moses' injury will likely sideline him for a couple of weeks and is unlikely to need surgery, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Saleh also gave an update on C.J. Mosley, who suffered a bone bruise on his right big toe in the Jets' Week 2 win against the Tennessee Titans. The head coach said that he was confident that Mosley would be back in Week 4 against the Denver Broncos.

Luckily for the Jets, none of these injuries look to be long-term, and both Moses and Mosley should be back in no time.

Jets have to continue next-man up mentality

Despite the injuries, the New York Jets were able to get a comfortable win against the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. They had to do it without their star linebacker, C.J. Mosley, but the next man up was Jamien Sherwood. Before the game, head coach Robert Saleh expressed confidence in Sherwood and what he could provide for the team.

“Super comfortable with Jamien,” Saleh said. “He’s done a phenomenal job developing as a professional football player. Full confidence in him to call the defense, make the checks that need to be made. He’s got elite mental speed and elite communication skills, so not worried about him playing ball at all.”

With the Jets looking like they're in a rhythm now, there's hope that they can get back their key players on both sides of the ball soon. After Saleh's updates, there's a chance that it could actually happen.