New York is coming off a very disappointing 5-12 campaign in 2024. This record was especially dispiriting considering the team's expectations, and the fact that the Jets have not made the postseason since 2009. Going into a very consequential NFL Draft, Pro Football Focus made an eye-opening recommendation. The analytics company gave detailed insight into the best option for New York at the sport's most important position. “The Jets aren’t in an ideal position to land one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. While it’s unlikely that the first three picks will all be quarterbacks, they should prepare by signing a veteran in free agency while hoping one of the top prospects falls to them at No. 7. If a quarterback does slide to them, Jaxson Dart is the most likely option. And he’d be a great fit for new head coach Aaron Glenn and offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand.

Over the past two seasons, Dart has been the most effective play-action passer in the draft class, leading the group with a 93.8 play-action passing grade and an impressive 0.431 expected points added (EPA) per play-action pass.

His 460 play-action dropbacks rank second behind Quinn Ewers, but his 35 big-time throws in those situations nearly triple Ewers’ total of 12. Beyond his playmaking ability, Dart also takes care of the football.

Jaxson Dart would be a bold pick to get the most out of the Jets' talented weapons

As PFF notes, Jaxson Dart is a talented quarterback with incredible upside. But the 21-year-old is the 36th overall prospect heading into this year's draft. That makes the scenario where the Jets draft Dart at No. 7 an incredibly bold pick. In addition, one concerning trait the former Ole Miss quarterback showed was the loss to Florida. Dart looked rattled under the pressure in a game that eliminated the Rebels from the College Football Playoff.

New York is one of the highest-pressure cities in the world. Being quarterback for the New York Jets, who have elite offensive weapons like Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson, adds to the stakes. This team is supposed to be built to win now. While the circumstances regarding pressure may not be ideal for Dart, as PFF says, with New York's new coaches and the culture Aaron Glenn is building, he could be a great fit for this team.

Overall, it's a testament to Jaxson Dart's upside that he could be the Jets' best chance to win right now. And if new general manager Darren Mougey makes this shocking move, New York fans will be excited to cheer on their rookie QB.