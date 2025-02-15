After the New York Jets released quarterback Aaron Rodgers following two failed seasons, the team has two other players to worry about: Sauce Gardner and Garrett Wilson.

As two players who could bail on the Jets following wasted season after wasted season, the Jets are hopeful to retain the two young stars. In fact, both players should be in Woody Johnson's future plans, per Harrison Glaser on X.

“One thing is for sure: Garrett Wilson & Sauce Gardner should be in the #Jets long-term plans,” Glaser wrote.

And while more than 1,500 people on X liked his opinion, a voice that carries a bit more weight commented on the matter, too.

“i'm wit it,” Gardner wrote on X, following his post with a green heart.

As a Jets player who's active on social media — especially when things aren't going well — Gardner made sure to let this user know that he is all for keeping Wilson in New York. It's also an indicator that Gardner is willing to stay with the Jets.

While Gardner might be willing to stay with the Jets, that is less likely when it comes to Wilson's future with the team.

Garrett Wilson could demand trade after slow start to career with Jets

Since the Jets selected him with the 10th-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, he's been paired with abysmal quarterback play, impacting his ability to produce at a high level. And because of that, Wilson could request a trade from the Jets.

In his rookie season, he was paired with Zach Wilson, Mike White, Joe Flacco, and Chris Streveler. Then, the following year, in 2023, Garrett was supposed to see an increase in production once the Jets traded for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. However, after just four plays, Rodgers suffered an Achilles tendon tear in his left leg, ending his 2023 season in the first game.

That led to the former Ohio State Buckeye having another season with poor quarterback play, featuring Zach Wilson again, Trevor Siemian, and Tim Boyle.

Lastly, in 2024, Wilson felt confident about the Jets with Rodgers fully healthy, and the duo could try again to find success with one another. However, that's not what happened, with Rodgers struggling at a position he's mastered for 20 seasons.

So with Wilson set to become a free agent after the 2025 season, his days with the Jets could be coming to an end. With Wilson set to catch passes for an unknown quarterback in 2025, that should be a major factor in whether he decides to stick with the Jets long-term.

Even if Gardner tries to keep him around, it's ultimately Wilson's decision after three years of trying to fit a square peg into a round opening with the Jets' offense.