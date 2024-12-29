To list the problems that the New York Jets organization is currently facing, you need a brand new notebook and a pen with plenty of ink, but perhaps there's no bigger problem than the one that has been brewing for months between Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers. In fact, things are so bad that NFL insider Ian Rapoport recently pondered the question, can Wilson and Rodgers co-exist next season if the Jets decide to bring back the polarizing veteran QB?

Garrett Wilson and Aaron Rodgers had a very public blow-up on the practice field over the summer, and last Sunday, following the Jets' 11th loss of the season, Wilson all but literally pointed the finger of blame at Rodgers, wondering aloud why he hadn't been more involved in the Jets' offensive attack.

“I'd like to be involved, love to make an impact on the game, but people see it differently,” Wilson told reporters. “That's out of my control.”

What could end up being in Garrett Wilson's control, at least to some extent, is where he's playing football to start the 2025 season. Rapoport suggests that if Rodgers returns to the Jets for a third season — which, at this point in time, is considered a long-shot — it could mean that the talented young wideout will attempt to force his way out of New York.

“Wilson has not requested a trade,” Rapoport says. “But if Rodgers is back, that is one of the options for how to proceed.”

Wilson is on the verge of having the most productive season of his career — 90 receptions, 987 yards, 6 touchdowns — but ever since the Jets acquired Davante Adams from the Las Vegas Raiders, the 24-year-old star has taken a backseat to the popular Rodgers target. One would assume that if both Rodgers and Adams were back for the 2025 season, Wilson would fall into line as the #2 target in the offense, and rightfully, he'd be frustrated by this development.

If Wilson were to request a trade, there would be no shortage of teams who would be quick to inquire about his availability, including the two-time defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, who are the current betting favorites to land Wilson ahead of the 2025 season.