The New York Jets were in character on Sunday after they squandered what looked like a sure win against the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium.

The Steelers escaped with the pulsating victory, 34-32, with Chris Boswell delivering the game-winning field goal from 60 yards, giving Aaron Rodgers his first win with his new squad against his former squad.

Sauce Gardner had a solid outing defending DK Metcalf, but a wild play with only 2:38 left in the fourth quarter, with the Jets only leading by one, 32-31, proved to be critical. After almost fumbling the catch due to Gardner's defense, Metcalf was able to regain control of the ball to extend their drive and eventually set up Boswell's kick.

After the game, the 25-year-old Gardner admitted that they should've played better on defense, especially since the offense, led by Justin Fields, did their part.

“We put up 30-something points in Week 1. As a defense, guys that have been here, we ain’t really used to that, the offense putting that many points up,” said Gardner in a report from The Athletic's Zach Rosenblatt.

“It's unacceptable.”

He also added that he's mad at himself for not completing the stop against Metcalf. The Jets only allowed four receptions for 83 yards for the two-time Pro Bowler.

“I was pissed. I didn’t like it,” said Gardner.

For what it's worth, the Jets did look good on offense. In his first game for New York, Fields went 16-of-22 for 218 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for 48 yards and a pair of scores.

Last season, it was the Jets' defense that was clearly better than their offense, allowing only an average of 313.8 yards. The opposite, however, happened versus the Steelers, who had 394 yards in 62 plays.

Once again, the Jets folded in the endgame and absorbed a loss. But while they performed well relatively, it's not enough for coach Aaron Glenn.

“Exciting game, but I’m not into moral victories,” said the Jets' newest tactician.

He will look for his first win with New York when they face the Buffalo Bills in Week 2.