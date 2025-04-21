The New York Jets have the seventh overall pick in this week's NFL Draft. With a lack of talent all over the roster and a new regime in town, they could go anywhere with their picks. Tyler Warren has been connected to the Jets after the tight end had a great season with Penn State. But ESPN's Adam Schefter has two more players they could take at number seven.

“Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou now looks like a top-10 lock, with the Raiders (No. 6) and Jets (No. 7) being possible destinations,” Schefter reported.

“But they did recently and quietly have Penn State's Tyler Warren in for a visit, and there are certain members of their organization who are said to be enamored with the player many consider to be the top tight end in this class,” Schefter continued.

“If the Jets target the other side of the ball, some people around the league believe Glenn could target a cornerback, with Texas' Jahdae Barron as an option. Glenn, of course, played cornerback for 15 seasons in the NFL.”

The Jets lost DJ Reed, Tyler Conklin, and Morgan Moses this offseason. Those three positions are open and could be replaced with the seventh overall pick.

Who will the Jets take at number seven?

The Jets passed on Brock Bowers last year to take offensive lineman Olu Fashanu. While the Penn State product had a solid season, the Raiders got a Rookie of the Year-caliber season from the tight end. Given a choice between a tackle and a tight end again, they have to give Justin Fields a new weapon.

The Jets may take Barron or Michigan cornerback Will Johnson at number seven as well. Considering Sauce Gardner is due a massive extension soon, it would be valuable to have a corner on a rookie deal. But their offense has been a problem for a generation and needs another star to complement Garrett Wilson.

Warren led the Big Ten with 104 catches during his senior year with Penn State. He racked up 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns during their run to the College Football Playoff semi-finals. The Jets desperately need that kind of production from anyone besides Wilson to open up their offense. Warren could provide that if he gets picked seventh.

The Jets pick seventh overall on Thursday during the first round of the NFL Draft. Who will they take with that pick?