Let's start here: the New York Jets made the right decision to move on from Aaron Rodgers immediately following the 2024 NFL season. The prime of the 41-year-old's career is clearly in the past, and the headache that comes with being in the Aaron Rodgers business at this point of his career is so big that there's no amount of aspirin you can take to cure it. But even after shedding Rodgers, the Jets still find themselves without a suitable long-term solution at quarterback.

Right now, the plan seems to be some combination of Tyrod Taylor, a potential rookie draft pick, and another veteran added to the equation to provide some semblance of a competition for the starting job. And according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt, there's one former starter who the Jets may have their sights set on.

“The sense is that the Jets are going to target the middle-tier quarterback market and go into training camp with a competition,” Rosenblatt writes. “There is still buzz around the possibility of Justin Fields as a target for the Jets — league sources believe that is the case — though he’s expected to garner interest from multiple teams.”

Justin Fields is coming off of a 2024 season in which he started the first six games of the year for the Pittsburgh Steelers and had a reasonable amount of success. Fields went 4-2 as Pittsburgh's starter, and finished the season with 1,106 passing yards, 289 rushing yards, 10 total touchdowns and just 1 interception, but was benched in favor of Russell Wilson, who returned from injury in October and overtook the starting job many expected he'd have to start the season.

Nobody will mistake Fields, or Tyrod Taylor for that matter, as the quarterback of the future in New York. But assuming the Jets don't come away from April's NFL Draft with either Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, it stands to reason they wouldn't be in a hurry to start their rookie quarterback anyway. Most draft experts feel as though Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, Quinn Ewers or Kyle McCord could be a target of the Jets in the later rounds of the Draft.