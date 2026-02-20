The NFL season just ended over a week ago, and the trade rumors are rampant, especially about Maxx Crosby. Now, one NFL insider believes that a trade to the Cowboys would be the best fit, according to an article on NFL.com. NFL insider Dan Graziano believes the Raiders should send Crosby and a second-round pick to the Raiders for George Pickens and a first-round pick.

“The Cowboys likely aren't going to fork over a long-term, top-of-market deal for Pickens, and a franchise-tagging him could cause more problems than it solves. They get back Maxx Crosby, who will make around $30 million per year for the next two years and would replace Parsons,” Graziano noted.

As the Raiders figure out what to do with Crosby, they might put themselves in a position where they have to trade him to get any value back. While the Raiders have Brock Bowers as their main tight end, they don't have a top-tier receiver. Conversely, the Cowboys are loaded on offense but lack much on defense. Graziano believes the Cowboys have the better chance, moreso over the Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Article Continues Below

The Raiders hope to keep Crosby, but they must also think about their future. They were the only team in the AFC West not to make the playoffs last season. Moreover, they have the top pick in the NFL Draft. Crosby has remained focused on getting healthy. and ignoring the rumors.

The Cowboys also missed the playoffs last season and own the 12th overall pick. Edge rusher is their biggest need, and that is what makes them a contender for Crosby. If they can convince the Raiders to take a deal, they will have one of the best in the NFL on their side, as they attempt to overtake the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East.