The Cleveland Browns are not expected to hold on to veteran pass rusher James Houston. Cleveland is not tendering Houston, per NFL Network. The former Detroit Lions player is expected to become a free agent.

Cleveland had claimed Houston from waivers in late November. The Browns didn't do much with him, as he only played in three games. Houston was used mostly on special teams with the Browns.

The former Lions pass rusher has had flashes of excellence. In his rookie season, he posted eight sacks. Houston posted 21 total tackles in Detroit. He will surely get some interest from other NFL teams needing defensive help.

The Browns finished the 2024 season with a 3-14 record.

Browns are looking for some help on defense this offseason

Cleveland is already dealing with change this offseason. Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett has asked for a trade from the team. Garrett was the heart and soul of the defense, after being named NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2023.

Garrett is still a member of the Browns, but that marriage seems like it is headed to divorce one way or another.

Houston was a candidate to get snaps if the team moved on from Garrett. It's clear that the Browns don't think Houston would have been the answer for them. Cleveland will now have to find some pieces in free agency to rebuild its defense.

The 2024 season was a disaster for the Browns. Two years ago, the team made the AFC playoffs with veteran Joe Flacco under center. There are pieces there for Cleveland, but it won't be easy to rebuild. The team is in a very competitive AFC North with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals.

Houston was a sixth round NFL Draft pick in the 2022 event. He played for Detroit for more than two seasons. In his short NFL career, the linebacker has 21 tackles, nine sacks and a forced fumble. He has also posted one fumble recovery.