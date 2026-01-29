During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, model and influencer Kendall Jenner phoned a friend and called on NFL legend Tom Brady to help her make her prediction for Super Bowl 60 between the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

While on The Tonight Show, Jenner called Brady mid-interview. The crowd erupted when Jenner turned her phone to reveal Brady on the other end.

Initially, Brady was hesitant to pick a winner. He noted that there is still over a week of preparation to be done by the teams ahead of the game.

“Look, I think this Seattle defense, they're like all-time; they get pressure with four, it lets them drop seven guys into coverage [and] they can cover all day long,” Brady reasoned. “Six different guys [got] over 20 miles per hour at some point during the year.”

He specifically name-dropped rookie Nick Emmanwori while giving his analysis. Emmanwori had 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception during his rookie season.

As for the Patriots, his former team, Brady is watching their storyline. It sounds like he is impressed with head coach Mike Vrabel, who was his former teammate and is in his first season as New England's coach. “What a story,” Brady said. “You guys ever party with [Mike Vrabel]?”

Brady lauded the Patriots' passing game. Drake Maye led the NFL with 8.9 passing yards per attempt, which impressed Brady. However, Jenner wasn't interested in the nitty-gritty; she just wanted his final prediction.

What is Kendall Jenner's Super Bowl 60 prediction after Tom Brady's analysis?

Ultimately, despite all of Brady's deep analysis, Jenner was going to make her prediction with her “gut,” going with the “underdog.”

“I feel I'm gonna go Patriots,” Jenner declared.

11 years ago, Brady played in a Patriots-Seahawks Super Bowl. It came down to the wire, as Russell Wilson threw a game-losing interception to the Patriots at the goal line.

This was huge for Brady's legacy, as it kicked off the second half of the Patriots' dynasty. They hadn't won a Super Bowl in a decade at that point, though they lost twice to Eli Manning and the New York Giants in that period.