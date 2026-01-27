Kendall Jenner is finally leaning all the way in.

In a first-of-its-kind Super Bowl appearance, the model and reality star stars in Fanatics Sportsbook’s debut Big Game commercial, using humor and internet lore to flip one of her most persistent narratives into a punchline. The campaign, titled “Bet on Kendall,” marks both Fanatics Sportsbook’s first Super Bowl ad and Jenner’s first time anchoring one of the most watched advertising slots in the world.

The 30-second spot, set to air during halftime, pokes fun at the long-running “Kardashian Kurse” joke, a meme-fueled belief that athletes who date into the Kardashian and Jenner orbit suffer mysterious on-court fallout. Rather than dodging the conversation, Jenner addresses it directly, referencing past basketball relationships and acknowledging the speculation with a wink. The twist comes when she reveals she has turned the chatter into strategy, betting on outcomes through Fanatics Sportsbook.

Produced by Fanatics Studios in partnership with OBB Media, the ad blends glossy visuals with sharp comedy. Faceless exes, a “kursed” mansion on a hill, and Jenner’s deadpan delivery frame the idea that while fans argue online, she has already placed her bets. A longer 90-second digital version expands the joke, inviting viewers to either ride with her pick or go the other way once it goes live.

How Fanatics Sportsbook turned internet lore into a Super Bowl moment

According to Fanatics Betting and Gaming CMO Selena Kalvaria, the campaign works because it transforms cultural noise into participation. She described the spot as playful, timely, and rooted in Fanatics’ influence across sports and entertainment. OBB Media founder Michael D. Ratner echoed that sentiment, calling the ad a clear example of the type of culture-driven storytelling Fanatics Studios aims to deliver on the biggest stages.

The rollout extends well beyond television. The campaign includes social cutdowns, out-of-home placements built around the “Kursed?” question, and a profit-boost incentive for fans who place a wager once Jenner reveals her Super Bowl pick. Fans can begin betting through the Fanatics Sportsbook app starting January 29, following the reveal of her selection at midnight on January 28.

For Jenner, the commercial doubles as a knowing self-parody. For Fanatics Sportsbook, it is a statement debut. And for Super Bowl viewers, it is a rare case of a meme escaping the internet and landing cleanly on the biggest advertising stage in sports.