After Day 1 of the NFL Draft, there were a few surprises of where players landed, and some that haven't landed anywhere yet. One of those players that surprisingly hasn't been drafted yet is Shedeur Sanders, who had been a projected top pick all year until the days leading up to the draft.

There have been many rumors on why Sanders has dropped on teams' boards, but he still has a good chance of getting drafted on Day 2. Nick Saban, who has been around the game for a long time and has won national championships, was honest about Sanders' draft outlook after not getting picked in the first round.

“It's not about where you get picked; it's about when you get picked, do you take the opportunity that you were given to make the best of the opportunity that you have,” Saban said. “I think Sehdeur Sanders is going to do that.

“We created this expectation for this guy that he would get picked. That just creates expectations. It's not a reality.”

Where could Shedeur Sanders get drafted?

The team that feels Sanders fits best with their team is going to get him, and he's going to make the most out of the situation. Some thought that would be the New York Giants, but after selecting Abdul Carter with the No. 3 pick and trading back into the first round to select Jaxson Dart, it was obvious they weren't going to draft him.

Sanders will now have a chance to get drafted on Day 2, and the Cleveland Browns could be the team that does so, with them having an early pick in the second round. If not them, other teams that didn't draft him in the first round have another chance to do so in the second round if they want.

It'll be interesting to see how everything pans out as the draft continues.