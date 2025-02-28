Although it was not too long ago that Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders claimed that his son, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, would go to be the 1st overall pick in the NFL Draft, it doesn't appear that the reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year will end up being selected that high. Yes, Sanders will still be a 1st Round pick, and he'll likely be selected in the top ten, but there are concerns, both on-field and off-field, that teams will need to look beyond if they select the Buffs signal-caller.

There are long-standing attitude concerns associated with Sanders that serve as a potential deterrent for some teams that are in the market for a quarterback. Whether it's Shedeur's willingness to throw teammates under the bus, or a possible sense of entitlement that comes with being the son — and starting quarterback — of an NFL legend. But these are things that with time, and with continued growth and maturity, could prove to be a non-factor. Not having serious wheels… well, that could prove to be a bigger problem.

“When I heard that you were coming up the ranks I was like, wow he must be fast, I can’t wait to see him,” Chris Simms told Shedeur Sanders during an NFL Draft Combine interview. To this, Sanders offered a reply that addresses what is arguably his biggest on-field issue.

“No I got my speed from my mom,” Sanders replied.

Although Sanders is never going to be a dual-threat quarterback in the mold of guys like Jayden Daniels, Lamar Jackson or Josh Allen, he did flash the ability to maneuver the pocket and escape pressure well enough that it would be unfair to label him as ‘immobile.' Unofficially, Sanders' 40-yard-dash time is 4.68 seconds, which is one one-hundredth of a second faster than Derek Carr's time ahead of the 2014 NFL Draft, and one one-hundredth of a second slower than Andrew Luck's time ahead of the 2012 NFL Draft. Luck in particular had a knack for making plays with his legs when the Colts needed him to.

What makes Sanders such an intriguing prospect is how quick he can process his reads and how accurately he can deliver the ball to his target. And that alone would be enough for any team in need of a quarterback to consider the Hall of Famer's son.