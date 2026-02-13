The Minnesota Vikings were able to retain defensive coordinator Brian Flores. He is one of the best defensive coaches in the league and will more than likely earn another head coaching gig in the future. Teams were in on him in the early offseason; however, head coach Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings knew he would return.

Flores was the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021. Four years ago, he filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL for discrimination and hiring processes. This has been an ongoing case since the beginning.

ESPN's Adam Schefter provided us with an update on Friday, signaling the case's move to open court.

“The court ruled today in Brian Flores, Steve Wilks, and Ray Horton’s ongoing discrimination case against the NFL that all the coaches’ respective claims that had previously been compelled to arbitration now can proceed in open court,” Schefter said on X.

“The court’s decision recognizes that an arbitration forum in which the defendant’s own chief executive gets to decide the case would strip employees of their rights under the law,” said attorneys Douglas H. Wigdor and David E. Gottlieb. “It is long overdue for the NFL to recognize this and finally provide a fair, neutral, and transparent forum for these issues to be addressed.”

The NFL has been fighting this the entire time, but it seems that Flores, Wilks, and Horton will be earning a win for this small battle.

Stay tuned for more updates and rulings on the discrimination case.