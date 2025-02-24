Jameis Winston took inspiration from two quarterbacks to continue his NFL career.

Winston took part in an interview on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast that was uploaded to YouTube on Feb. 18. He named Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson as the two stars he's watched throughout the 2025 offseason, using them as motivation to prolong his career.

“Honestly, the quarterbacks I've been watching this offseason have been Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson because I think they do a good job of limiting their own critical errors. Early on in both of their careers, you see the flashy. They show you they can make a play when it's time to make a play,” Winston said recently on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast.

“But sometimes they play games where you're just like, ‘Man, they have took 18 consecutive checkdowns.' And I think that's the part of my game I have to really master. I know I can win a shootout. I know I can go out there and surgically dissect any defense that comes my way. But now the key to my game, to me actually elongating my career, is winning football games and protecting our team to the best ability I can.”

Jameis Winston builds on progress made in 2024 NFL season

Jameis Winston is currently a free agent after playing for the Cleveland Browns in 2024.

Winston initially served as backup to Deshaun Watson for the first half of the season. However, he took over the starting job after Watson tore his Achilles in Week 7.

From there, Winston proved he is still capable of being effective as a starting quarterback. He played in 12 games that included seven starts, completing 181 passes for 2,121 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Week 13 was historic for the veteran quarterback. Against the Denver Broncos, Winston set a Browns single-game record with 497 passing yards and four touchdowns. However, he also threw three interceptions that cost Cleveland in a 41-32 defeat.

Nonetheless, Winston would serve as a viable option for NFL teams looking for experienced quarterbacks capable of making big plays in high-pressure situations. The team that will take that chance on him remains to be seen.