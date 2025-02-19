The NFL is currently in the middle of trying to find ways to improve its product during the offseason after the Philadelphia Eagles recently defeated the Kansas City Chiefs to win Super Bowl 59. Much has been made over the last few years about the NFL salary cap and whether it should be increased to allow teams to continue to stack talent and make things more competitive.

Recently, those in favor of such a proposition got some good news.

“The NFL today informed teams that the 2025 per-team salary cap will fall in the range of $277.5 million to $281.5 million, way up from last year's $255.4 million. Cap will have increased by more than $53 million over the last two years,” reported NFL insider Dan Graziano of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

“We presented a range of options to the NFL Players Association in December; however, we still have not been advised on how the Union plans to reinstate the deferral for the 2025 League Year,” the league said in a memo sent to teams on Wednesday. “We expect to conclude negotiations over the 2025 Player Cost and Salary Cap amount next week but can provide a projected Salary Cap range of $277.5 – 281.5 million per Club that can be used in your planning leading into the Combine.”

The NFL is one of the many professional sports leagues to have implemented a salary cap in the hopes of keeping things more competitive, so that more lucrative owners aren't able to hoard talent while other franchises are left by the wayside. Many have called on the MLB to follow suit and implement a salary cap of its own, with teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers continuing to bring in some of the game's best players.

In any case, it seems that NFL teams will now have some more money to spend heading into this free agency period.