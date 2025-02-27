As the NFL Draft gets near, the quarterback hierarchy may have changed. And Travis Hunter believes he can do two things. But before the draft, the NFL announced the league and NFLPA established a record-high salary cap for 2025.

The news about the cash flow broke via a post on X by Tom Pelissero.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to a 2025 salary cap of $279.2 million per club, per sources. Another record high.

This marks the highest salary cap in league history. It’s a jump of nearly $24 million from the $255.4 million cap for the 2024 season. And it’s nearly $100 million more than the cap for the 2021 season.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell overseeing good times

It’s possible the salary cap could grow further with the league looking at an 18-game schedule. Also, the expansion of league games to other countries adds to the money pot, according to nytimes.com.

“Goodell offered his prediction that the NFL will one day have a franchise based full-time in an international city,” Mike Jones wrote. “And that if that took place, eventually, the league would host an international Super Bowl.”

Goodell already said he sees more international contests, according to nytimes.com.

“We want to get there quickly,” Goodell said about increasing to eight international games. “If we do expand our regular season — to an 18 and two (preseason games) structure — I see us going to 16 of those games in international markets.”

More games, more countries, and more money. The league seems to be hitting home run and home run these days.

How does salary-cap announcement affect individual teams?

It will be different for all of them, but the World Champion Eagles get a boost with more dollars at their disposal.

Philadelphia has 18 pending free agents, so this announcement could make it easier to hang on to players like Josh Sweat or Brandon Graham.

The Eagles currently have over $18 million in available cap space. But it could move well above that figure with different roster moves and contract voiding.

A bigger salary cap helps everybody. However, it's a boost to teams that are near the bottom of the NFL's salary cap space. That's because it increases their buying power by a significant amount. For example, the New England Patriots already had over $100 million to spend in free agency. But the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had the 23rd-most cap space in the NFL. This brings the Buccaneers closer to the Patriots in terms of free-agent chasing.