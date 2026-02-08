The NFL's big game is Sunday, as the New England Patriots play the Seattle Seahawks in the Super Bowl. Ahead of the game, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is teasing some big changes that may be coming to the game.

Goodell is teasing that the league may expand internationally with more NFL teams, per Westwood One Sports.

“I don't take international expansion off the table,” Goodell said, per the outlet, after he was asked about the chances of more NFL teams coming soon. “I think that's very possible some day.”

“This is interesting. Have not heard this before,” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport posted to X, formerly Twitter.

There is also much discussion in NFL circles about expanding the regular season to 18 games. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft said that would allow each franchise to play at least one international game per season.

The NFL is gaining in popularity overseas

NFL games are getting played all over the world now, under Goodell's leadership. It was recently announced that Paris, France will host an NFL game in the 2026 regular season. The Dallas Cowboys will meanwhile be playing in Rio in 2026.

“We are proud to welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Brazil for the first‑ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro,” said NFL Brazil General Manager Luis Martinez in a statement. “Introducing one of the League’s most iconic teams to the Maracanã Stadium marks a powerful milestone in the continued growth of the sport worldwide. Bringing a regular-season game to Rio strengthens our connection to a vibrant and passionate football community and underscores our long‑term commitment to the market.”

Goodell has spoken in the past that he wants more international games. He even teased that the Super Bowl one day could be played in a European city, or somewhere else outside of the United States. His latest comments appear to mirror that sentiment.

“You can think of expansion as the number of teams, or you can think of expansion as us playing in international markets and reaching in different areas,” Goodell added in the Westwood One interview.

The Super Bowl starts at 6:30 ET on Sunday.