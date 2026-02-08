As there are rumors surrounding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones and his future, the latest reporting reveals what the expectation is for next season. With the 49ers entering the 2026 offseason after Sunday's Super Bowl featuring their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks, the quarterback situation is one to look out for.

If there's one thing for certain, Brock Purdy is the starting quarterback in San Francisco, and that's likely to not change, but when he was injured for a good bit of this season, Jones came in relief for eight games and played extremely well, recording five wins.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network would speak on site of the Super Bowl in San Francisco, speaking while teams in the NFL are calling about Jones, he should be on the roster in 2026.

“Coach Kyle Shanahan said recently he'd be very surprised if Mac Jones is not on the roster in 2026,” Pelissero wrote. “From my understanding, there are multiple teams that at least are going to inquire and see if they can trade for Mac Jones in this offseason.”

“He joined us on the Insiders,” Pelissero continued. “Didn't directly answer if he'd like a fresh start somewhere else, but did say it's nice to be talked about. If the 49ers do not trade him and the price would be high, maybe a contractual adjustment could be in order.”

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @TomPelissero, @MikeGarafolo, and @JudyBattista: Is an 18-game season coming? Best-case scenario for Kyler Murray is a release; #49ers expected to get trade calls for Mac Jones; Don’t rule out a Kirk Cousins return to ATL. pic.twitter.com/1ApXvg6Pa3 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2026

The 49ers are not expected to trade quarterback Mac Jones

While the 49ers will prepare in the offseason to reach championship aspirations, there is a sense of security if Jones remains the backup quarterback, as the level of play won't diminish too much if Purdy were to miss time. Dianna Russini reported as well that San Francisco is “not looking to part” with Jones, with that backed up by Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“The 49ers have no plans to trade QB Mac Jones this off-season and fully intend to bring him back to back up Brock Purdy, per sources,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

This season, Jones threw for 2,151 yards to go along with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions.