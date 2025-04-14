Why are future NFL quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Shedeur Sanders comparisons heating up? According to Albert Breer of SI, there are some interesting comparisons between the two.

After Sanders's draft stock is falling, and Dart's is rising, it's more of the same.

“But one interesting point that was raised to me in comparing Sanders to Ole Miss’s Jaxson Dart a couple of months ago was interesting,” Breer said. “The coach I was talking to said, simply, that when you watch those two under duress on tape, you see Dart moving forward and Sanders moving backward.

“That essentially means that where Dart would climb the pocket, Sanders would bail out the back of it, and run away from defenders to create time to throw.”

Although it is a little thing, Sanders's mechanics have been questioned. Most notably, he has a hitch in his throwing delivery that caught much traction.

For Dart, he hasn't had those issues. It's been quite the opposite.

Jaxson Dart vs Shedeur Sanders has NFL coaches thinking

Coaches have thought highly of both quarterbacks. So much so that NFL executives think both Dart and Sanders could be first-round picks.

After all, the Pittsburgh Steelers have met with Dart earlier. With their first-round selection, they could snag the Ole Miss quarterbacks.

They wouldn't be the only ones though gearing to draft him. Most notably, the New York Jets were even rumored, despite the franchise signing Justin Fields in the offseason.

As a result, it has boosted Dart's draft stock, at potentially the expense of Sanders's.

Regardless of that, Breer touched more on how that elusiveness and awareness from Dart could be a difference maker.

“It’s a little thing, but to this coach, it was an example of how Dart’s game may translate to the NFL better,” Breer said. “And how in a league with freakish pass rushers all over the place, the quarterback who manipulates the space around him has a much better chance than the one trying to create space on his own.”

In a thin quarterback class, anything can happen. Teams will be more focused on drafting needs and skill-based players (linemen, defensive backs, etc.) as opposed to a quarterback.

Still, Dart's oozing potential might be too much to pass up. Some might even see him ascending in draft boards as the NFL Draft is weeks away.

No one will know for sure, but the competition of who will be drafted first between Sanders and Dart could be a major talking point.