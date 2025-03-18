Aaron Rodgers has drawn interest from multiple teams this offseason. The veteran quarterback currently has standing contract offers from the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants. But Rodgers is taking his time deciding on his next team, angering some NFL reporters with his slow process.

However, fellow NFL insider Jay Glazer has come to Rodgers' defense, reminding his colleagues that this is the future Hall of Famer’s last big free agency decision.

“Making decisions late in career is hard!! I know people want answers now but it’s unlike any other sport. The thought of losing the locker room is reallllllly hard on guys. Let [Rodgers] make his decision on HIS time. I know that’s not popular but this is a life decision, HIS decision. The finality of football is different than anything else. Plus it’s your last team. The finality all weighs in,” Glazer wrote on X.

Aaron Rodgers is taking his time picking his next NFL team

While Rodgers likely doesn't care that Adam Schefter and Ian Rapoport are frustrated because they’ve had to wait for his answer, the situation isn’t quite as clear as initially believed. While the Giants and Steelers both want the QB, the Vikings are now involved.

Rodgers seems to be waiting on Minnesota to decide if they want to sign him or move forward with J.J. McCarthy, as the Vikings present the best opportunity to win a Super Bowl in the next two years. If Minnesota passes on signing Rodgers, he’ll likely announce which team he plans to join shortly afterwards.

After the New York Jets chose to release Rodgers this offseason, the Steelers and Giants were ready to pounce. Initially it seemed as if the four-time MVP would stay in New York as the Giants were the betting favorites to land the quarterback. But as time passed, Pittsburgh appeared to take the lead. However, a Steelers signing is no longer imminent so, clearly, no one knows what the 41-year-old passer plans to do.

Rodgers himself seems undecided on his football future as he was photographed walking on the beach, apparently contemplating his free agency decision.

The Steelers signed backup QB Mason Rudolph this offseason and the Giants have scheduled a meeting with Jameis Winston. But neither team knows who will be under center in 2025. Until Rodgers is ready, all anybody can do is wait.