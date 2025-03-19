Even though the New York Jets gave Justin Fields a $40 million contract, it hasn't ruled out the possibility of drafting a quarterback. As the weeks have gone on, Ole Miss football quarterback Jaxson Dart has been a point of discussion.

In his senior season, he led the SEC in completion percentage (69.3%) and passing yards (4,279). In a conference highlighted by quarterbacks like Jalen Milroe and Quinn Ewers, the Rebels' signal-caller was arguably the best in the SEC.

However, the 2025 NFL Draft has a smaller quarterback class, compared to years prior. Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are the top two quarterbacks to be selected.

After them though, there hasn't been much certainty around it. Names like Ewers, Milroe, and even Dart himself has floated. Since the NFL Combine though, the Jets have been linked to Dart.

ESPN predicts that they wouldn't be surprised to see the team take the Ole Miss quarterback. There is plenty of upside but it would be a bit confusing, considering they just signed Fields.

If Dart were to become a member of the Jets, it might go to show that Fields is simply a limited-time option. They wouldn't want to build a team around him for the everlasting future.

Would the Jets take Jaxson Dart, even with Justin Fields on the team?

The Jets have the seventh overall pick in this year's draft. There are plenty of positional needs the team can go for. They can aim for an offensive lineman, a linebacker, or even a tight end.

2025 might be a year where they draft for a need, instead of the best player available. Although Dart has been an exceptional quarterback in college, using the seventh pick on him is a bit of a stretch.

If the Jets didn't sign Fields, that would be one thing. However, they already have their likely starter of the future with the former Chicago Bears and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback.

A few weeks ago, Dart was linked to the Jets, and now it might come back full circle. Regardless of that, it is simply just a rumor. There is roughly one month until the NFL Draft.

Plenty of strategies and views on a player could change within moments. Still, head coach Aaron Glenn could have an influence on who the organization drafts.

After all, the Jets and Aaron Rodgers parted ways, so the new head coach could be a big proponent in who the team selects in the 2025 NFL Draft.