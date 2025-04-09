The NFL world is still trying to figure out where Aaron Rodgers will play football next season, and it seems like the leading candidate remains the Pittsburgh Steelers. There have been a few people who could have some intel on what Rodgers could do, and that includes Pat McAfee. Rodgers has been on The Pat McAfee Show numerous times during the season, and it wouldn't be a surprise if he knew where the quarterback could go.

In a recent appearance on the Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger, McAfee dropped an honest response on a rumor that Rodgers could announce he's signing with the Steelers soon.

“Him just kind of sailing off out there in California where he lives, where they had a photo of him with a towel and his entire thing. I always kind of thought that was an option,” McAfee said. “Just kind of get away but then also is that how he wants to go out, I don’t think so with how competitive of a person he is. So I legitimately have no idea. AJ knows probably. AJ Hawk knows I would assume. I would think AJ is a part of the convos and discussions.”

McAfee also shared that Rodgers won't be at his AHT show in Pittsburgh.

“There’s going to be a lot of big surprises tomorrow night at Big Night At, Aaron Rodgers is not on the docket,” McAfee said. “I think the show has so many real moments that are going to be coming that I think there’s a chance that people afterward are going to go, I didn’t freaking see Aaron Rodgers out there.”

Could Aaron Rodgers announce where he's signing soon?

Rodgers has had the league in a chokehold for most of the offseason, as there have been teams waiting to see where he will sign. The Steelers and Minnesota Vikings are the two teams that seem to be in the running, but the Steelers have to be the frontrunners after the recent events happening. Over a week ago, Rodgers had a throwing session with DK Metcalf, and he could be trying to build early chemistry with his future teammate.

Head coach Mike Tomlin also spoke about the meeting he had with Rodgers when he visited the facility, and things may be heading in the right direction.

Rodgers could be a good fit for the Steelers, but it doesn't look like anyone knows when his decision will come.