The NFL offseason is filled with players switching teams. New talent enters the league through the NFL Draft, and players sign contracts with teams in free agency. The trade market is alive and well during the offseason, too, though. So, check out the gallery to see one player each NFL team must trade for during the 2025 offseason.

Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals receive: Mazi Smith

Dallas Cowboys receive: Sixth-round pick

Mazi Smith hasn't panned out for the Cowboys. The team is likely ready to move on from the former first-rounder, but he was drafted so high for a reason. The Cardinals need defensive line help, so taking on a reclamation project like Smith makes sense.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons receive: Seventh-round pick

Pittsburgh Steelers receive: Kirk Cousins

The Falcons benched Kirk Cousins in favor of rookie Michael Penix Jr. last year despite being in playoff contention. The Cousins experiment (and the weird decision to draft a first-round rookie quarterback during the same offseason they signed a long-term deal for a quarterback in free agency) turned out to be a massive failure, and now they should be looking to get whatever they can for him via trade.

His long-term contract means that they may only be able to get a late-round draft pick. The Steelers seem poised to move off of both Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and they've shown a willingness to employ aging/past-their-prime signal-callers. Perhaps they'd be the team willing to take on Cousins, especially since they don't have a path to drafting one of the top rookie quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers receive: Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins receive: Second-round pick, third-round pick, sixth-round pick

It took a first-round pick, a second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a sixth-round pick for the Dolphins to trade for Tyreek Hill back in 2022. It shouldn't take that much to land him in 2025, but he is still an elite receiver. Hill seemingly requested a trade after losing the season finale, and although he has backtracked on his statements, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the speedster nicknamed Cheetah did end up forcing his way out of Miami.

If that becomes reality, then the Panthers should swoop in for his services. After originally looking like a massive draft bust, Bryce Young turned things around late last season, and now Carolina needs to surround him with weapons. Hill would open up so much for the former first overall pick, and the Panthers shouldn't be too worried about the down season he had in 2024.

Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears receive: Laremy Tunsil

Houston Texans receive: Second-round pick

The Texans have way too much money invested into the offensive line for how poorly that position group played last season. Laremy Tunsil, in particular, has a massive contract that the team may be ready to move on from as they reshuffle their line going forward. If that becomes the case, the Bears should swoop in and trade for Tunsil. Caleb Williams has weapons around him, but he needs blockers who can give him enough time to throw, especially considering he holds onto the ball for a long time. With how much draft capital they received in the Bryce Young trade, the Bears should be willing to trade premier picks for clear veteran upgrades.

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys receive: Jordan Davis

Philadelphia Eagles: Third-round pick

The Eagles have a surplus of defensive tackles. They seem likely to re-sign Milton Williams, and former first-rounders Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis are on the roster, too. The latter of those three interior players has seen limited playing time since being drafted. He is limited as a player, as he is more of a run stuffer than anything else, but he would be a great fit for the Cowboys.

Dallas is at risk of losing Osa Odighizuwa in free agency, and Mazi Smith has looked like a draft bust. If the team brings Odighizuwa back, his pass-rushing presence would pair perfectly with Davis' run defense. If Odighizuwa leaves in free agency, then the Cowboys need all of the defensive interior help that they can get.

Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions receive: Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns receive: First-round pick, second-round pick, third-round pick, fifth-round pick

Myles Garrett is the best player on the trading block. The Browns have shown no desire to trade him, but keeping him around might be easier said than done, considering he publicly requested a trade. If the Browns are forced to move on from him, they should only do it for a huge haul. After all, Garrett is one of the best players in the NFL and a former Defensive Player of the Year.

One team the former first-overall pick has already been linked with is the Lions. Garrett would join Aidan Hutchinson to form one of the best pass-rushing duos ever, and the defensive ends seemingly already have a relationship. In fact, Hutchinson has advocated for a move for Garrett. Three high draft picks is a lot in a trade, but the Lions should be more than happy to part with draft capital because this is the move that could get them over the hump and into the Super Bowl.

Green Bay Packers

Green Bay Packers receive: Third-round pick

San Francisco 49ers receive: Jaire Alexander, Quay Walker

There are a couple of Packers players who have been involved in trade rumors this offseason. Jaire Alexander and Quay Walker are the two main ones, and perhaps the Packers can find a trade that sends both of them out of town. The 49ers need an influx of talent at both of the positions those two players play, so they'd be an ideal trade partner for Green Bay.

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams receive: Fifth-round pick

Denver Broncos receive: Cooper Kupp

The Rams are adamant about trading Cooper Kupp, and the Broncos are the odds-on favorites to land the former triple-crown-winning receiver. Kupp's bad contract and injury history means he likely won't net a huge trade return, even despite his immense talent. If the Rams truly want to move on from Kupp, then they should be happy to get what they can.

Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings receive: First-round pick

Las Vegas Raiders receive: Sam Darnold, fourth-round pick

The Vikings are in an interesting place this offseason when it comes to their quarterback position. Last year, the team drafted J.J. McCarthy in the first round to be their long-term signal-caller. The Michigan product missed all of his rookie season because of a torn meniscus, though, and Sam Darnold broke out in his stead. Darnold, who was widely viewed as a draft bust before last year, burst onto the scene with a Pro Bowl season.

Darnold is a free agent, but the Vikings seemed poised to give him the franchise tag. They may still view McCarthy as their 2025 starter, though, considering Darnold faded late last season and was in a perfect environment to thrive with Kevin O'Connell calling plays. If the team believes in McCarthy, they'd be smart to tag Darnold and then flip him in a trade.

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints receive: Third-round pick, sixth-round pick, seventh-round pick

Denver Broncos receive: Alvin Kamara, Taysom Hill

The Broncos exceeded expectations last season, but they were lacking playmaking at the skill positions. We already outlined a trade for them to land a receiver, and here is another deal that would bring in more weapons for Bo Nix. The Broncos want a “Joker” player who can line up all over the field and make plays. Nobody fits that description better than Taysom Hill. Additionally, the team needs a bell-cow running back. Their running back by committee system didn't work last season, and Kamara has long been one of the best ball carriers in the NFL. His pass-catching would work great in the Broncos' screen-heavy offense, too.

This trade makes all of the more sense when considering Kamara and Hill have ties to Broncos head coach Sean Payton. Both players had their best years when Payton was coaching the Saints. The Saints are in a bad place financially, so receiving draft capital for aging/expensive veterans makes sense.

New York Giants

New York Giants receive: Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams receive: Second-round pick, Evan Neal

The Giants hold the third pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. That means that the top quarterback options might already be gone, and it is unclear how the team feels about drafting Jaxson Dart. Matthew Stafford is a proven quarterback who could make sense to trade for. He is old enough that he wouldn't take away from the Giants' long-term plans at quarterback, but he is talented enough that he could make a noticeable difference in 2025.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles receive: Joey Bosa

Los Angeles Chargers receive: Fourth-round pick

Re-signing their own free agents should be the Eagles' priority this offseason, but they have so many players hitting the open market of free agency that they may have to make some trades to replenish their roster. Howie Roseman has made some great trades during his time as the Eagles general manager, and a deal for Joey Bosa would be another great move to add to his resume. The front seven will likely take the biggest hit during free agency, but a deal for Bosa would restore the team's depth on the edge.

San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers receive: Martin Emerson

Cleveland Browns receive: Fifth-round pick

The Browns' defense did not live up to expectations last season. This is especially true for Martin Emerson and the secondary. Still, at times during his career, Emerson has looked like a rising star at the cornerback position. The 49ers need cornerback help, so they should trade for Emerson while his value is at an all-time low.

Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks receive: Second-round pick

New England Patriots receive: DK Metcalf

Every indication is pointing toward the Seahawks trading DK Metcalf this offseason. Assuming he truthfully is on the trading block, the team should maximize his trade value and accept the biggest offer they receive. Metcalf would be unlikely to net a first-round pick, but a team out there might be willing to part with a second-rounder.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers receive: Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams receive: Two sixth-round picks, seventh-round pick

The Buccaneers have long thrived in the passing game because of their duo at receiver. Mike Evans is the big-bodied/big-play threat, and Chris Godwin is the security blanket who can catch balls in the middle of the field. Godwin is a free agent, though, so the team should pursue a trade for another reliable pass-catcher like Kupp to take over his role.

Washington Commanders

Washington Commanders receive: Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams receive: Fifth-round pick, sixth-round pick

The Commanders exceeded all expectations on offense due to the stellar rookie season from Jayden Daniels. Even so, the former Heisman winner still needs more talent around him. Outside of Terry McLaurin, his receiving corps was largely filled with unheralded and little-known players. Kupp would provide a great second option to pair with McLaurin, and the Commanders' offense would be better for it.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens receive: Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals receive: Second-round pick, third-round pick

Like the next team on this list, the only thing that has held the Ravens back from the Super Bowl is the Chiefs. Therefore, they need a “Chiefs beater,” and pressure on Patrick Mahomes has proven to be the best way to defeat Kansas City. See their Super Bowl LV and Super Bowl 59 losses for proof.

So, why not go out and trade for the 2024 sacks leader? Trey Hendrickson brought the quarterback down 17.5 times last season. He has indicated that a new contract or a trade are the only options for his future, and he even requested a trade last year (to no avail). The Bengals have refused to sign their best players early, and if they bring Tee Higgins back, it will be at a pretty penny, which could force their hand into trading Hendrickson.

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills receive: Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns receive: AJ Epenesa, Dawuane Smoot, first-round pick, third-round pick

The Bills are so close; they just haven't been able to surpass the Chiefs. If there is a move that will get them over the hump, it is trading for arguably the best defensive player in football.

Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals receive: Micah Parsons, third-round pick

Dallas Cowboys receive: Trey Hendrickson, first-round pick

There have been rumors about Micah Parsons being on the trading block. If those rumors are true, then the Bengals should consider a trade for him, even if it comes at the price of Hendrickson and a first-round pick. Parsons is one of the best players in the NFL and is still only 25 years old. He'd replicate the pass-rushing presence that the team loses by getting rid of Hendrickson here, but he'd provide so much more to the team, too. In addition to getting after the quarterback, Parsons thrives in run support and in coverage.

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns receive: Two first-round picks

Chicago Bears receive: Myles Garrett

It is unclear exactly what Myles Garrett's trade value is, but if the Browns can net two first-round picks for him, then they have to take that deal. The Bears might be the team most likely to give up so much draft capital. They've had an influx of draft picks (from the Panthers) in recent years after they traded the number one pick that became Bryce Young. Now is the time to add more veteran talent, though, and Garrett would help get the team to the next level.

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos receive: Deebo Samuel

San Francisco 49ers: Third-round pick

It is a good year for the Broncos to be in need of playmakers. Some fans want a pure receiver to add to the roster, while others want someone to fill Sean Payton's coveted “Joker” role. Deebo Samuel can do both, and he is another star player whose team is ready to move in a new direction.

Houston Texans

Houston Texans receive: DK Metcalf

Seattle Seahawks receive: Third-round pick, fifth-round pick

The Texans made a trade for an aging veteran last year, but it didn't work out due to Stefon Diggs season-ending injury. Diggs likely won't play for the Texans next season, and Tank Dell has shown a habit to getting hurt, so the Texans might go the trade route for pass-catching insurance.

Metcalf is a physical freak, as is the Texans' other star receiver, Nico Collins. His addition would direct some of the physicality away from Dell's direction. He has long been involved in trade rumors with the Seahawks, and the fact that he has played at least 15 games in every season of his career has to be intriguing for Houston.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts receive: Kyle Pitts

Atlanta Falcons receive: Third-round pick, fourth-round pick

Few players scream “fresh star” as much as Kyle Pitts. He was the highest-drafted tight end ever, but it just hasn't worked out with the Falcons. The tight end is immensely talented and could help make life easier for Anthony Richardson.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars receive: Jaire Alexander, sixth-round pick

Green Bay Packers receive: Fifth-round pick

The Packers and Jaire Alexander have long had a tumultuous relationship, and it seems possible that the star cornerback has finally played his last down with the team. The Jaguars need a lot of help in their secondary, so it could be smart to trade for Alexander and bank on him staying healthy and not causing too much drama.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs receive: Davante Adams

New York Jets receive: Fourth-round pick

The Jets are moving on from Aaron Rodgers. His partner in crime, Davante Adams, is still under contract, though. With Rodgers expected to not be on the roster, there isn't as much reason to employ Adams. Ever since Tyreek Hill's departure from the Chiefs, the team has brought in a number of veteran receivers, but none of them have really worked out. DeAndre Hopkins is the latest example of that.

Adams is a few levels above some of these aforementioned receiver additions, from a talent perspective, and he'd be super scary when paired up with Patrick Mahomes. This is a move that could get the Chiefs back into the Super Bowl and keep the dynasty alive. It is unclear what Adams wants with Rodgers' murky future, but he'd certainly be thrilled about playing with the best player in the NFL. The fourth-round pick the Jets get back here almost makes up for the third-rounder they lost when they traded for the receiver last season.

Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders receive: First-round pick number two (Shedeur Sanders)

Cleveland Browns receive: First-round pick number six, two second-round picks

The Titans and Browns seem poised to pick quarterbacks Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders with the first two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, reports suggest a lot of teams aren't all that high on Sanders and that some scouts think he belongs in the back half of the second round. If the Browns are one of the teams with that belief, then they'd be smart to trade down with a team that wants the Colorado product.

No team has shown more pre-draft interest in Sanders than the Raiders. The Raiders should trade up from their sixth pick – which would likely be too late to add Sanders – to acquire Deion Sanders' son. It will cost a pretty penny to move up only a few slots, but it is worth it if you end up with a franchise signal-caller. Considering the Browns might have to trade Myles Garrett, they might embrace a full-blown rebuild that sees them land tons of draft capital, which would make this trade one that makes sense for the team.

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers receive: Tyreek Hill

Miami Dolphins receive: Second-round pick, third-round pick, sixth-round pick

As mentioned earlier, Tyreek Hill has seemingly revoked his claim that he wants out of Miami. Even so, the Chargers appear to be a receiver away from Super Bowl contention. They improved in almost every aspect during Jim Harbaugh's first season as coach, but they lost Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in the offseason prior. Justin Herbert has all of the talent in the world, but he hasn't been able to get over the hump yet, and one of the league's elite receivers could likely unlock his full potential. Herbert's throwing power, paired with a deep threat like Hill, is a scary thought.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins receive: Quay Walker

Green Bay Packers receive: Fifth-round pick

The Dolphins are in somewhat of a tough spot. They've traded for tons of big-name players in recent years. Tyreek Hill, Jalen Ramsey, and Bradley Chubb all come to mind. Trading for yet another star-level player whose team would demand heavy draft capital may be too much to ask for. Instead, the Dolphins should make a trade on the margins, and a deal for Quay Walker makes sense. Walker hasn't worked out in Green Bay, but there is a first-round talent somewhere in there. Perhaps a change of scenery will allow Walker to live up to his potential.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots receive: Garrett Wilson

New York Jets receive: First-round pick. fourth-round pick

We already discussed a Jets trade involving Davante Adams, but it could be Garrett Wilson who is on the move. The Jets' plans have simply not worked out in recent years, and hitting the reset button makes some sense. Their best trade chip is Garrett Wilson, and the young receiver could net at least a first-round pick. This is a price the Patriots should be willing to pay, considering they have arguably the worst receiving corps in the NFL but employ a young quarterback who needs help around him (Drake Maye).

New York Jets

New York Jets receive: Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams receive: Second-round pick, third-round pick

With the news that the Jets are moving on from Aaron Rodgers, the team will need to find a new quarterback for next season. They don't have one of the top draft picks this year, so the draft might not be an option. This year's free agent class is weak at quarterback, too. That means a trade might be the best bet for the Jets. Stafford is better than your average bridge quarterback, but he shouldn't cost an arm and a leg, either.

Stafford is 37 years old, but he still isn't as old as Rodgers was when the Jets traded for him, so New York fans shouldn't be as concerned about bringing in a close-to-retirement quarterback. The Rams might be inclined to trade him after they deal Cooper Kupp.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers receive: Sam Darnold

Minnesota Vikings receive: Second-round pick

Earlier, we constructed a trade involving Darnold that returned a first-round pick for the quarterback. The position is the most important in football, so teams pay a premium to get “their guy” at the position. That might be a little much for Darnold, though, considering he really only has one season as an above-average starter. A second-round pick might be more realistic, and for that price, the Steelers should consider dealing for the one-time number three overall pick.

The Steelers have been playing average football for far too long, and few were surprised that the Russell Wilson experiment didn't really work out. It isn't a guarantee that Darnold will be a great quarterback going forward, but he has a better chance to elevate Pittsburgh's ceiling than any of the other available quarterbacks (the Steelers are drafting too low to select Sanders or Ward).

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans receive: Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns receive: Future first-round pick, two second-round picks, two fourth-round picks

The Texans made a formula for success when they drafted C.J. Stroud second overall in 2023 before making a trade for the very next pick where they drafted elite edge prospect Will Anderson. The moves for elite players at arguably football's two most important positions turned the Texans from a bad team into a good one really quickly.

The Titans could follow this formula. They will certainly take one of Sanders or Ward with the first overall pick, and they should make a trade for Myles Garrett, too.