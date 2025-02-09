The Dallas Cowboys have already undergone quite a bit of change early on this offseason, as they have moved on from head coach Mike McCarthy and replaced him with Brian Schottenheimer, their former offensive coordinator. After missing out on the playoffs in 2024, it's safe to say some changes are coming for their roster too. However, those changes may involve superstar defensive end Micah Parsons.

Parsons is set to enter the fifth and final year of his rookie contract in 2025, meaning he is due for a new deal, and it will be a big one. Dallas obviously would be justified to pay Parsons whatever he wants, but in the event the two sides can't make something happen, the team has held “internal discussions” regarding a potential trade for the four-time Pro Bowler.

“While there have been no trade talks, sources say there have at least been some internal discussions about whether to pay Parsons or trade him for a king's ransom,” Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported.

Could the Cowboys trade Micah Parsons this offseason?

Since entering the league as the 12th overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, Parsons has been one of the most disruptive players in the game. He's racked up at least 12 sacks in each of his first four seasons, earning four Pro Bowl selections, a pair of first-team All-Pro selections, and the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2021.

Parsons is likely going to reset the market for pass rushers when he gets a new contract; it just remains to be seen whether or not Dallas will be the team writing his checks. For now, no trade is imminent, but the possibility that a deal could happen exists, and if the Cowboys determine that they will be unable to find common ground with Parsons, they could pivot and opt to explore a trade for him this offseason.