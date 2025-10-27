John Harbaugh got a very important win without star quarterback Lamar Jackson after the Baltimore Ravens beat the Chicago Bears 30-16 on Sunday afternoon.

Harbaugh and Jackson have a long partnership throughout their time with the Ravens. They've been crucial to the team's consistent playoff contention, often standing out as one of the best teams in the league.

However, the squad has often struggled whenever Jackson is on the sidelines. They haven't won a game without the star quarterback since 2022, indicating the need for them to defend homefield with a win over Chicago. Fortunately for them, they got the job done.

The victory ended some droughts for Baltimore, per reporter Jamison Hensley. It not only concluded Harbaugh's drought without Jackson; it also saw the team's best offensive outing with Jackson in past years.

“Ravens win their first game in 42 days to improve to 2-5. Ends 4-game losing streak. First win without Lamar Jackson since Dec. 24, 2022. Most points without Jackson since December 2021,” Hensley wrote.

How John Harbaugh, Ravens performed against Bears

It was a crucial win for John Harbaugh and the Steelers to get over the Bears without Lamar Jackson. They improved to a 2-5 record, ending a four-game losing streak.

Chicago had the first punch, taking a 6-0 lead after the first quarter. Baltimore fired back with 10 points in the second period, leading 10-6 at halftime. The Ravens continued that momentum in the second half, outscoring the Bears 20-10 in the last 30 minutes of regulation.

Tyler Huntley was solid in his first start of the season. He completed 17 passes out of 22 attempts for 186 yards and a touchdown. He also added 53 yards on the ground after eight rushes.

Derrick Henry had a strong return to his star form, making 21 rushes for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Four players received multiple catches in the receiving corps. Zay Flowers led the way with seven receptions for 63 yards. Mark Andrews came next with three catches for 34 yards, Rashod Bateman had two receptions for 51 yards, while Isaiah Likely provided two catches for eight yards. Meanwhile, Charlie Konar caught a 10-yard touchdown pass.

Baltimore remains at the third spot of the AFC North Division standings, trailing the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals. In the conference standings, they sit at 12th place.

The Ravens will look forward to their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 30 at 8:15 p.m. ET.